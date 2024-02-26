Transport for the North leaders take tour of East Riding to discuss 'vitally important' travel upgrades

From left, Cllr Anne Handley, Patrick McLoughlin, Martin Tugwell, Cllr Paul West. Picture: East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council welcomed TfN chair Lord Patrick McLoughlin and chief executive Martin Tugwell to the county to showcase the East Riding and some of its recent infrastructure projects, as well as highlighting some of the transport challenges the county faces.

The visit came ahead of today's (February 26) announcement that the East Riding will receive £168million of additional funding over the next seven years as part of the Government's £4.7 billion Local Transport Fund.

Under the new fund, £2.5billion of HS2 funding has been reallocated to improve local transport connections in the North.

Lord McLoughlin and Mr Tugwell were met at Brough train station by Cllr Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, and Cllr Paul West, cabinet member for environment and transport, along with senior council officers, who took them on a day-long bus tour of the region.

Among the topics discussed was the electrification of the rail lines from Hull to Leeds and Hull to Sheffield, a commitment made by the Government as part of its Network North plans and the Hull and East Yorkshire devolution deal.

Lord McLoughlin said: “I was in the East Riding to hear about the great work being done locally, but also why upgrading the transport infrastructure in this part of the North is vitally important not just for this area but for UK plc.

Cllr Handley said: “We were very grateful of the opportunity to show Lord McLoughlin and Martin Tugwell around our part of the country.

“The fact that they have come here highlights the importance of East Yorkshire in the transport landscape of the North, and demonstrates TfN’s commitment to working with local authorities to drive meaningful improvements.