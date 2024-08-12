TRAVEL ALERT: A171 closed in both directions between Guisborough and Whitby following collision

By Louise French
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:06 GMT
The A171 Moors Road close to The Jolly Sailor - Image: Google MapsThe A171 Moors Road close to The Jolly Sailor - Image: Google Maps
The A171 Moors Road close to The Jolly Sailor - Image: Google Maps
The A171 moors road has been closed in both directions following a collision close to the Jolly Sailor pub.

Cleveland Police has asked people to find alternative routes in a post on its Facebook page.

Emergency services are at the scene.

More to follow.

Related topics:A171Cleveland PoliceWhitbyEmergency servicesFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice