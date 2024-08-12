TRAVEL ALERT: A171 closed in both directions between Guisborough and Whitby following collision
The A171 moors road has been closed in both directions following a collision close to the Jolly Sailor pub.
Cleveland Police has asked people to find alternative routes in a post on its Facebook page.
Emergency services are at the scene.
More to follow.
