TRAVEL UPDATE: A169 and A171 'impassable' as snow falls along the Yorkshire coast

North Yorkshire Police has said that the A169 and A171 are impassable in a post on its Facebook page.

The post issued shortly before 10am today (Wednesday, November 20) reads:

“Treacherous road conditions in our coastal areas including:

“A169 Sleights to Whitby is impassable.

“A171 Fylingdales is impassable.

“There is also lots of congestion and motorists are urged to avoid the area at this time and delay their journey until conditions have improved.

“Thank you and please take care.”

