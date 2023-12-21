Travelling over Christmas? Find out when buses and trains are running in the Bridlington area
Bus operator East Yorkshire and train operator Northern have unveiled their festive schedule.
The Christmas timetable is as follows:
•Sunday, December 24 – Normal service, but with buses finishing between 6pm and 8pm.
•Monday, December 25 – No services will run.
•Tuesday, December 26 – No services will run.
•Wednesday, December 27, Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29 – Saturday service will run on most routes, with select services running as normal. Late-night Saturday journeys will not run.
•Saturday, December 30 – Normal service.
•Sunday, December 31 – Normal service, but with buses finishing between 6pm and 8pm.
•Monday, January 1, 2024 – No services will run.
•Tuesday, January 2, 2024 – Normal service will resume.
A spokesman said: “East Yorkshire Buses is committed to making your festive travel worry-free with our special bus schedule – whether you’re visiting family, catching up with friends, or embarking on last-minute shopping.”
Meanwhile If you're planning to take the train over the Christmas and New Year period, please plan ahead and check before you travel.
Train operator Northern said there will likely be changes to train services across the rail network over the holiday season.
The train timetables are as follows:
•Saturday, December 23 – Standard timetable
•Sunday, December 24 – Standard timetable but services finish early (check before you travel)
•Christmas Day – No services
•Boxing Day – No services
•Wednesday, December 27 – Standard timetable, but services may start later than usual
•Thursday, December 28 to Saturday, December 30 – Standard timetable
•Sunday, December 31 – (New Year’s Eve) – Services may finish earlier
•Monday, January 1, 2024 (New Year’s Day) – Standard timetable (engineering work may affect journeys and services may start later than usual)