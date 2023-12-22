Travelling to Scarborough or Bridlington? East Yorkshire Buses extends £2 fare into 2024
This national initiative, which has gained widespread support throughout the past year, allows passengers to enjoy any single journey across Hull, Bridlington, Scarborough, York and beyond for the affordable price of just £2.
The £2 fare, which is supported by the UK Government as part of their Help for Households initiative, has become a staple for passengers across the region.
Those who have already purchased £2 tickets on the East Yorkshire Buses app will find that their tickets will be automatically extended, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for those who’ve embraced the convenience of mobile tickets.
Stuart Fillingham, East Yorkshire’s Head of Commercial, said: “We’re delighted to extend the £2 fare offer, as we know it’s been well received from our passengers. At East Yorkshire, we pride ourselves on offering convenient, affordable travel, and we’re looking forward to continue to provide this in the coming year.”