Travelling to Scarborough or Bridlington? East Yorkshire Buses extends £2 fare into 2024

East Yorkshire Buses is thrilled to announce the extension of the £2 fare promotion into 2024.

East Yorkshire operates local bus services in and around Hull, Bridlington, East Yorkshire, Scarborough and into North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

This national initiative, which has gained widespread support throughout the past year, allows passengers to enjoy any single journey across Hull, Bridlington, Scarborough, York and beyond for the affordable price of just £2.

The £2 fare, which is supported by the UK Government as part of their Help for Households initiative, has become a staple for passengers across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who have already purchased £2 tickets on the East Yorkshire Buses app will find that their tickets will be automatically extended, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for those who’ve embraced the convenience of mobile tickets.