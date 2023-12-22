News you can trust since 1882
Travelling to Scarborough or Bridlington? East Yorkshire Buses extends £2 fare into 2024

East Yorkshire Buses is thrilled to announce the extension of the £2 fare promotion into 2024.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 13:29 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 13:34 GMT
East Yorkshire operates local bus services in and around Hull, Bridlington, East Yorkshire, Scarborough and into North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

This national initiative, which has gained widespread support throughout the past year, allows passengers to enjoy any single journey across Hull, Bridlington, Scarborough, York and beyond for the affordable price of just £2.

The £2 fare, which is supported by the UK Government as part of their Help for Households initiative, has become a staple for passengers across the region.

Those who have already purchased £2 tickets on the East Yorkshire Buses app will find that their tickets will be automatically extended, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for those who’ve embraced the convenience of mobile tickets.

Stuart Fillingham, East Yorkshire’s Head of Commercial, said: “We’re delighted to extend the £2 fare offer, as we know it’s been well received from our passengers. At East Yorkshire, we pride ourselves on offering convenient, affordable travel, and we’re looking forward to continue to provide this in the coming year.”

