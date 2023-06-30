Two North Yorkshire routes make the list of Northern staff's most scenic journeys

For the inside track on the best journeys, the train operator asked colleagues to share their favourite routes to work on – and two in North Yorkshire made the list.

Among those included was Middlesborough to Whitby, which sees the train winding its way through the North Yorkshire Moors National Park, providing passengers with views of rolling hills, ancient woodlands and coastal scenery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Whether it's for leisurely day trips or exploring the rugged beauty of the North Yorkshire coastline, it showcases the region's natural splendour and rich heritage.”

A view from the railway line to Whitby

Also on the list is the route from York to Leeds via Harrogate, a journey which takes passengers through picturesque countryside from the historic city to the renowned spa town.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.