Two North Yorkshire routes make the list of Northern staff's most scenic journeys

All aboard for the best of the North – staff working for Northern have revealed their favourite train routes.
By Dominic Brown
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:10 BST

For the inside track on the best journeys, the train operator asked colleagues to share their favourite routes to work on – and two in North Yorkshire made the list.

Among those included was Middlesborough to Whitby, which sees the train winding its way through the North Yorkshire Moors National Park, providing passengers with views of rolling hills, ancient woodlands and coastal scenery.

A spokesperson said: “Whether it's for leisurely day trips or exploring the rugged beauty of the North Yorkshire coastline, it showcases the region's natural splendour and rich heritage.”

A view from the railway line to WhitbyA view from the railway line to Whitby
A view from the railway line to Whitby
Also on the list is the route from York to Leeds via Harrogate, a journey which takes passengers through picturesque countryside from the historic city to the renowned spa town.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

A train standing at Harrogate StationA train standing at Harrogate Station
A train standing at Harrogate Station
