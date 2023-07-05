UK’s largest electric vehicle rapid charging network opens new site for drivers in Scarborough

InstaVolt has brought its first EV charging hub to the town, unveiling four rapid charging stations in the Pavilion Square Car Park, close to nearby shops, businesses and eateries where drivers can relax while their vehicles are charging.

With plans to install 10,000 rapid chargers by 2030, InstaVolt currently has more than 1,200 chargers across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are now more than 780,000 EVs on Britain’s roads and with new models coming onto the market, consumers have never had a bigger selection of vehicles to choose from.

Four rapid charging stations are located at Pavilion Square Car Park in Scarborough

Charging infrastructure is increasing to match demand as more people make the switch to electric vehicles, with 550 rapid chargers installed last month alone.

Adrian Keen, the CEO of InstaVolt, said: “We’re delighted to bring our award-winning rapid chargers to Scarborough, with class-leading reliability of more than 99.9 per cent and installations of two or more chargers at many sites.

"EV drivers can be confident that when they arrive, they will find an easy to use charger, with on-site driver amenities, without having to queue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

InstaVolt’s chargers are powered using 100 per cent renewable energy, easy to use and take contactless payment: there is no need to sign up and no subscription required.