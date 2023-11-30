Rail operator Northern have said they will be unable to operate any of its 2,500 daily services next Friday, December 8, due to strike action by the train driver union ASLEF.

The train operator has also advised customers to ‘check before you travel’ for all journeys between Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 9 due to ‘action short of strike’ by ASLEF members and strikes taking place on other train operators’ services during those dates.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This strike by ASLEF will have a significant impact on our customer’s ability to get where they want to be.

“Unfortunately, our advice is that Northern customers should not attempt to travel on Friday 8 December and should make alternative arrangements.

“Given that ASLEF has organised multiple strikes on different days for individual train operators, people travelling with Northern to connect onto other services across the country between 1st and 9th December should double check all legs of their journey before attempting to travel.

“We can only apologise to customers for the inevitable disruption this action by ASLEF will cause.”

For more information, visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.

The strike by ASLEF comes just before the new winter timetable takes effect on Sunday, December 10, when rail timetables across the North of England change in line with the rest of the National Rail network.

Customers are encouraged to use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website for more information about their local station.