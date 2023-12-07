Urgent warning for rail users as strike action by ASLEF halts all rail services across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
Drivers from the ASLEF union are taking action with all rail services brought to a halt on Friday, December 8.
Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director at TPE, said: “Unfortunately, the further strike action will once again, cause severe disruption to our services, as well as those across the country.
“Sadly, we won’t be able to run any trains at all on Friday, December 8, with a very limited timetable in place on the days before and after the strike.”
Rail operator Northern have said they will be unable to operate any of its 2,500 daily services next Friday, December 8, due to strike action by the train driver union ASLEF.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This strike by ASLEF will have a significant impact on our customer’s ability to get where they want to be.
“Unfortunately, our advice is that Northern customers should not attempt to travel on Friday 8 December and should make alternative arrangements.
“We can only apologise to customers for the inevitable disruption this action by ASLEF will cause.”
Kathryn added: “We expect the action short of a strike to cause widespread disruption, delays and short-notice cancellations. I would advise customers to check very carefully before they travel and to allow extra time for any journeys.
“We’re extremely sorry for the impact this action will have for our customers and will do all we can to keep as many people on the move as possible.”
For more information about the strike and the services that will be affected, customers should visit www.tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strike-action or www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.