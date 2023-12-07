TransPennine Express (TPE) and Northern are both urging their customers to plan ahead, with further industrial action and strike days set to cause major disruption to rail services this December.

TransPennine Express (TPE) and Northern are both urging their customers to plan ahead, with further industrial action and strike days set to cause major disruption to rail services this December.

Drivers from the ASLEF union are taking action with all rail services brought to a halt on Friday, December 8.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director at TPE, said: “Unfortunately, the further strike action will once again, cause severe disruption to our services, as well as those across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sadly, we won’t be able to run any trains at all on Friday, December 8, with a very limited timetable in place on the days before and after the strike.”

Rail operator Northern have said they will be unable to operate any of its 2,500 daily services next Friday, December 8, due to strike action by the train driver union ASLEF.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This strike by ASLEF will have a significant impact on our customer’s ability to get where they want to be.

“Unfortunately, our advice is that Northern customers should not attempt to travel on Friday 8 December and should make alternative arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can only apologise to customers for the inevitable disruption this action by ASLEF will cause.”

Kathryn added: “We expect the action short of a strike to cause widespread disruption, delays and short-notice cancellations. I would advise customers to check very carefully before they travel and to allow extra time for any journeys.

“We’re extremely sorry for the impact this action will have for our customers and will do all we can to keep as many people on the move as possible.”