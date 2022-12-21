The warning comes from TransPennine Express (TPE) and they are urging passengers not to travel today, Wednesday December 21.The warning comes after many unplanned cancellations and disruption due to “significant rostering system” issues.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express said: “Due to a significant rostering system issue, today we are experiencing a high level of unplanned cancellations and disruption across our network.

“We know this will have a significant impact on customers travelling with us today and sincerely apologise for any disruption caused.

Scarborough Railway Station have issued a warning not to travel today.

“We are working hard internally and with our system provider to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

“We are doing all we can to keep customers on the move but while problems persist, we advise customers not to travel and to seek alternative means of transport.”

The Transpenine Express service from Scarborough runs towards York and Hull.

The warning comes amid several rail strikes this week. Check your service is running before travel.

