Vehicle restrictions planned later this month to allow work along Woldgate road

There will be traffic restrictions along Woldgate, Burton Agnes, Woldgate, Kilham, Burton Agnes Road, Rudston and part of Rudston Road, Burton Agnes between the junctions of Woldgate and Back Lane, Burton Agnes.

Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 2:30 pm
The traffic measures, which are planned from Monday, January 31, will allow work to take place while ensuring the safety of the public. The work is expected to be complete by Saturday, March 19 (weather permitting).

The alternative route for traffic affected by the road closure will be via Sands Lane, High Street, Boynton Road, Thorpe Hall Access Roads, Long Street, Kilham Lane, Burton Road, East Street, Harpham Lane, Green Lane Track between Harpham Lane and Sandy Lane, High Road, Main Street, Rudston Road and Stonepit Lane.

