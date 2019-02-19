VIDEO: Tributes to Taylor Tolley who died in road accident in Bridlington

Dozens of floral tributes and soft toys have created a memorial wall to Taylor Tolley, who was killed when he was hit by a car in Bridlington on Friday.

School friends and strangers have left messages to the 12-year-old on the railings on Brett Street - the scene of the tragic accident.

Tributes to Taylor Tolley in Brett Street.

Bridlington School has called him an 'active and vibrant young man'.

An online fund set up to support his family, which has suffered three tragedies on the roads in 12 years, has raised thousands of pounds in three days.