Warning to rail users as further strikes announced effecting all lines to and from Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Rail customers are being warned of travel disruption due to planned industrial action by the ASLEF union between Monday, January 29, and Tuesday, February 6.

ASLEF has announced strike action between 30 January and 06 February, with different dates affecting different train companies.

All TransPennine Express (TPE) and Northern Rail services will be affected on Wednesday, January 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disruption is also likely on days before and after strike action. You are advised to plan carefully for any rail journeys as services may start later and finish earlier than usual.

On Wednesday, 31 January, planned strike action at other train operators is likely to lead to significantly busier CrossCountry services between Birmingham and Edinburgh via Leeds.

Planned engineering work will also affect journeys between Leeds, York and Newcastle on Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4. Journeys may take longer than usual and rail replacement buses may be in operation on some routes.

On Monday, February 5, no CrossCountry services will operate during a one-day strike by the ASLEF union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be action short of a strike by the ASLEF union between Monday, January 29 and Tuesday, February 6.

Action short of strike means ASLEF members will withdraw from working overtime on these dates.

There may be some alterations to evening services on Tuesday, January 30 and to early morning services on Thursday, February 1.

Services during action short of a strike may be altered or cancelled on the night before or morning of your journey. We strongly recommend you check before you travel and allow extra time for your journey as services are expected to be busy.

Full details of service levels on strike days are available to view at https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/.