WATCH: Dash cam captures shocking moment car crashes side-on with coach in Scarborough

The footage shows a coach heading towards East Ayton, after climbing Stepney Hill, before a car appears to pull out in front of the approaching vehicle at the junction with Seamer Moor Lane, opposite Pinewood Park glamping site.

The large coach smashes side-on with the car, causing debris from both vehicles to spill over the carriageway. Nobody involved in the crash sustained life-changing injuries or lost their lives.

Dash cams are small cameras which are placed on the front dashboard and/or the rear window of a vehicle and have become increasingly commonplace in the UK over the past few years.

A dash-cam captures the moment just before a collision between two vehicles in Scarborough. (Photo: Nextbase)

The cameras allow for footage of journeys to be recorded and in the event of an incident or crash on the road, provide further evidence of what happened.

Nextbase, one of the UK’s leading dash cam brands, has released new research as part of a wider campaign to encourage motorists to upload footage of crashes, near-misses and illegal incidents to its National Dash Cam Safety Portal as part of efforts to crack down on dangerous driving.

The research has revealed that around three-quarters of UK motorists have been involved in a near-miss and witness around 14 illegal incidents each week.

However, 75 per cent of drivers have never reported an incident to the police, with 41 per cent unsure of how to do so.

The company’s dash cam safety portal allows motorists to upload their footage as evidence of illegal incidents or dangerous driving, with around 70 per cent of clips submitted so far leading to further action from police forces.

Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety at Nextbase, said: “We created the portal to make roads safer. Road users can send in videos from any device and help to get dangerous drivers off the road.

“Police aren’t just sitting on these videos – they are using them. Almost every force in the country is now signed up, with the remaining handful intending to do so soon.

“The system we built four years ago is not only helping police, it is removing dangerous drivers from the road.”