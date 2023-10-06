News you can trust since 1882
Weekend traffic chaos for Scarborough residents as planned A64 closure to take place

Residents and visitors in Scarborough this week should think about planning ahead due to the A64 road works.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Residents and visitors in Scarborough this week should think about planning ahead due to the A64 road works.

National Highways will be resurfacing the carriageway in both directions, but not at the same time.

The road will be closed from 6.30pm today, Friday, October 6 until 6am on Monday, October 9.

The A64 will be closed between Malton Road at West Knapton to Old Malton Roundabout.

The road will be closed to all traffic but local businesses will still be open and accessible on foot, and a diversion is in place. The work is weather dependent and in the event of an adverse weather forecast we will postpone and reschedule.

National Highways asks that road users to follow the diversion rather than Satnavs, to reduce the impact on rural communities.

A fully signed diversion, agreed in advance with the police and the local authority avoiding height, weight, and environmental restrictions, will be in place for A64 traffic via the A169, and A170, from Old Malton Roundabout to Staxton.

National Highways said: “We are doing all we can to provide advance information and signage so you can plan ahead.

"We apologise in advance to customers near our work area and on the diversion route who may experience increased noise levels; we thank you in advance for your patience while this essential work is completed.”

For more information, head to the National Highways website here.