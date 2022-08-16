Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of staff walked out for three days in June as part of the largest rail strike in more than 30 years, causing widespread disruption.

Further strikes will now take place on Wednesday August 18 and Saturday August 20 with rail journeys in Scarborough and across the Yorkshire coast affected.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT) is continuing to dispute workers’ pay and conditions and has publicly clashed with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Mick Lynch, RMT’s General Secretary, said: “Instead of sitting down with RMT and the rail industry to find a negotiated settlement to this dispute, Mr Shapps has politically interfered to prevent a deal.

“If Mr Shapps proceeds on this course, RMT will use the industrial mandate it has from its 40,000 members in this dispute to take more strike action in the coming weeks and months.”

Northern and TransPennine Express, which operate routes out of Scarborough, said they expect “major disruption” and have issued a ‘do not travel’ warning – urging passengers to plan ahead and seek alternative transport.

Kathryn O’Brien, TransPennine Express’ Customer Service and Operations Director, said: “This week’s strike action by RMT will once again have a big impact on rail customers right across our network, and we will only be able to operate a small number of trains across certain routes.”

Further disruption including last-minute delays and cancellations is likely, the train operators said.

TransPennine Express said that Scarborough, Seamer and Malton railway stations will be completely closed with no services calling on strike days.

Tricia Williams, Northern’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “The combination of RMT strikes and ‘work to rule’ measures by the TSSA union will make this round of industrial action worse than the two previous occasions this summer.”

Northern said it will only be able to operate less than 100 of its nearly 2,000 daily services and some routes may be affected on the two days following strikes.

Network Rail said only around 20 per cent of services will be running and some part of the country will have no rail services.