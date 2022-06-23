The seafront is set to welcome tens of thousands of spectators to marvel at RAF aerobatic displays above the South Bay, military parades, music performances and Royal Navy ships moored off the coast on Saturday June 25.

Festivities on the day kick off at 10am with highlight events including displays from the Red Arrows, RAF Falcons Parachute Team, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and an RAF Typhoon – when Scarborough’s skies will be filled with the roars from the engines of the RAF’S most spectacular aircraft.

The national event, which attracts anywhere between 100,000 and 200,000 people and figures including the Prime Minister and Royal family, was meant to be held in the summers of 2020 and 2021 but was twice postponed due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

Thousands flocked to Scarborough's seafront for Armed Forces Day in 2019.

Armed Forces Day is a national celebration and public show of support for those currently serving in the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as well as veterans, reservists and their families.

It is expected that there will be an increase in traffic in Scarborough across the weekend as, at the time of writing, there is set to be widespread disruption for visitors travelling to the coast with a rail strike scheduled for Saturday.

Ahead of the event, there will be some road closures around Scarborough.

Event organisers have written to residents directly affected by the closures and is providing surrounding parking places free of charge while access is restricted.

The hosting by Scarborough of a national Armed Forces Day in 2020 was postponed; instead the Red Arrows flew over to pay tribute to the armed forces. (Photo: © MOD and Crown Copyright)

All vehicles must be moved from event areas and any vehicles still on site will be removed and a charge may be enforced to recover a vehicle.

Blue badge holders are also unable to leave there cars parked in event areas.

Full List of Scarborough Road Closures

From 7am Thursday June 23 to 11.59pm Monday June 27.

The Armed Forces Day flag is delivered to Scarborough by HMS Brocklesby to kick off a week of celebrations. (Photo: © MOD and Crown Copyright)

• Quay Street Car Park

From 6pm Friday June 24 to 6pm Sunday June 26.

• Eastborough Car Park

From 12.01am Friday June 24 to 11.59pm Sunday June 26.

• Peasholm Gap to Royal Albert Drive (Albert Road Junction)

• Royal Albert Drive (from Albert Road (Chain Hill) to Marine Drive)

• Marine Drive

• West Pier Car Park

From 12.01am to 11.5pm Saturday June 25.

• Sandside

• Foreshore Road

• Eastborough from Globe Street to Foreshore Road Junction

• Blands Cliff

• East Sandgate from Tuthill to Eastborough

• Quay Street

• Valley Road from Vernon Road roundabout to Seafront

• Spa Drive and car park