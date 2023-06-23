Whitby and Scarborough to Leeds Coastliner service to remain at £2 a trip until end of October

The Yorkshire bus firm has today confirmed the Government-supported £2-a-trip ‘Price Drop’ fare cap is to continue throughout its network until October.

The Government has confirmed plans to extend its support to bus operators, which means that a single journey on all parent firm Transdev’s buses including Coastliner will remain at just £2 until October 30, slashing 87 per cent off the cost of a journey from Leeds to Scarborough or Whitby.

However, the announcement also means the fare cap, promoted by Coastliner under its ‘Price Drop’ brand, will then be pegged back at £2.50 until November 2024, with a Government review of the initiative’s effectiveness planned ahead of that date.

Coastliner bus driver Kornelia Holmes celebrates as the bus operator confirms its £2 ‘Price Drop’ fare cap will now continue until the end of October.

Customers making longer distance journeys across Transdev’s network can look forward to making savings this summer and beyond with the £2 Price Drop fare cap, including on these popular one-way Yorkshire trips:

· £13 off Leeds to Scarborough or Whitby by Coastliner, saving 87 per cent

· £5.50 off Ripon to Leeds on The 36, saving 73 per cent

· £3.40 off Harrogate to Bradford on FLYER A2, saving 63 per cent

· £1.70 off Keighley to Skipton on Dalesway, saving 46 per cent.

Transdev Commercial Director Paul Turner said: “We are delighted to continue our participation in this extended fare cap, not least because we have seen record-breaking numbers of customers choosing to travel with us already, with every likelihood that this will continue.

“On some of our most popular routes, we’ve seen double-digit percentage growth in customer numbers – with especially strong gains on our longer interurban routes like Coastliner, where the savings are most significant.

“Further funding to support our networks is also now confirmed, and this will help sustain our quieter routes.

"This gives us longer term visibility for our operations, and will further help our customers by keeping the cost of travel low, so they can make our buses their first choice for work and leisure travel.