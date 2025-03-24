Whitby Swing Bridge traffic-free scheme back for a fifth year

The traffic-free scheme on Whitby Swing Bridge which has been praised for supporting tourism in the town is set to restart next month.

North Yorkshire Council is introducing the closures for the fifth year, after traffic congestion during peak tourism periods sparked safety concerns.

The 117-year-old bridge will be closed to traffic between 10.30am and 4pm daily during weekends in the school holidays as well as Bank Holidays and special events, with an exemption for buses.

The first closures will come into force for the Easter school holidays on the weekend of April 5 and 6.

Whitby Swing Bridge during the traffic-free closures last year.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “The continued popularity of Whitby is a real show of strength for North Yorkshire’s tourist economy, but it’s vital we manage this in a safe way for all.

“Closing Whitby Swing Bridge to traffic at the busiest times of the summer season has proven absolutely key and has generated positive feedback from local businesses.

“Continuing the closures this year will once again ensure Whitby residents and visitors can enjoy the town safely.”

As well as school and bank holidays, the traffic-free measure will be in place for Goth weekends on April 26 and 27, and November 1 and 2.

Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents the Whitby Streonshalh division on North Yorkshire Council, said: “We have another year of popular events taking place in Whitby, and we know how important school holidays are for the tourist economy in the town.

“We will have signage in place and will be monitoring traffic flow to ensure the scheme continues to be smoothly coordinated and allows pedestrians to use the bridge safely at all times.”

Cllr Phil Trumper, who represents the Whitby West division on North Yorkshire Council, added: “The pedestrianisation of the bridge is essential in improving safety and addressing concerns of overcrowding around the swing bridge area.

“We hope that both residents and visitors see that the benefits of the closures outweigh the inconvenience they can have on road users.”

Tourism in Whitby is estimated to bring in a £353.8m boost each year with two million visitors coming to the town each year.

The council says the visitor economy also supports more than 3,500 jobs in the Whitby area.