Whitby to Lealholmside 95 bus service cutbacks as new 96 service set to begin

From April 2, this service will now operate between Sleights and Sainsbury’s only, on a reduced frequency hourly off peak.

The Sunday service is withdrawn owing to low use on the bus network, says Arriva, and the reduction in Service 95 frequency follows the end of an existing contractual arrangement, which has now been replaced by Service 96.

Lealholmside will be covered by service 96 while an additional journey at 7.56am from Whitby to Sleights is introduced.

An Arriva bus, pictured near Robin Hood's Bay - there are cutbacks on the way to the 95 service.

Running between Whitby and Sleights, the 96 service, operated by Arriva on behalf of North Yorkshire County Council, will run via Chubb Hill, Spring Vale, Stakesby Road, Castle Road and the A169 in both directions.