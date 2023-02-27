Whitby to Middlesbrough rail service works will see buses replace trains - here's when

Northern Rail’s work will take place between Middlesbrough and Whitby from 9pm on Monday March 6 to 4.50am on Tuesday March 7.

The following trains will be bus replaced throughout:

19.42 Whitby Middlesbrough.

Whitby Railway Station.

20.42 Middlesbrough - Whitby.

21.42 Middlesbrough Nunthorpe.

22.00 Nunthorpe Middlesbrough.

22.23 Whitby - Middlesbrough.

Normal journey times are expected to be extended by around 40 minutes and customers are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Customers requiring mobility travel assistance, should call us 0800 138 5560 (Text Relay 18001 0800 138 5560).

