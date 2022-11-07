Witness appeal after car crash on A165 Scarborough Road near Bridlington

It is reported that a blue Vauxhall Zafira was travelling south along the A165 Scarborough Road towards Bridlington at around 9:55pm on Wednesday November 2.

The vehicle is believed to have left the road and been in collision with a tree near to the junction with Grindale Lane.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries and remains in a serious condition.

The Grindale Lane junction on the A165 near Bridlington - Image: Google Maps