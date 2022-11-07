Witness appeal after car crash on A165 Scarborough Road near Bridlington
Humberside police officers investigating reports of a road traffic collision near Bridlington are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
It is reported that a blue Vauxhall Zafira was travelling south along the A165 Scarborough Road towards Bridlington at around 9:55pm on Wednesday November 2.
The vehicle is believed to have left the road and been in collision with a tree near to the junction with Grindale Lane.
The driver was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries and remains in a serious condition.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw the vehicle prior to the collision, is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 508 of November 2.