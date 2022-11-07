News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Witness appeal after car crash on A165 Scarborough Road near Bridlington

Humberside police officers investigating reports of a road traffic collision near Bridlington are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

By Louise Perrin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 7:40am

It is reported that a blue Vauxhall Zafira was travelling south along the A165 Scarborough Road towards Bridlington at around 9:55pm on Wednesday November 2.

The vehicle is believed to have left the road and been in collision with a tree near to the junction with Grindale Lane.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries and remains in a serious condition.

The Grindale Lane junction on the A165 near Bridlington - Image: Google Maps

Most Popular

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw the vehicle prior to the collision, is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 508 of November 2.

Read More
Royal visit: Selfies and smiles - 20 more images of William and Kate's visit to ...
BridlingtonVauxhallHumberside Police