Carr Lane.

The ramps approaching the bridge on Carr Lane in Folkton are resurfaced every few years.

However, highways officers discovered a landslip under the road and bridge during the last resurfacing scheme.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “Carr Lane crosses the River Hertford and provides a well-used link to Cayton, Eastfield and Scarborough.

"The road is built on peat and is susceptible to a degree of movement.

“This specialist work will make the area more stable which will ensure its safety for road users and make future resurfacing schemes more manageable.”

Work will begin under an eight-week road closure.

Cllr Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, county councillor for Hunmanby and Sherburn, said: “We hope people appreciate the need to act now to ensure the long-term future of the road.”