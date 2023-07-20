Yorkshire coast rail services to be decimated by three days of industrial action - starting today

Further strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT) is set to significantly impact TPE services today (Thursday July 20) and will continue on Saturday July 22 and Saturday July 29.

Only a very small number of TPE services will be in operation during strike days with the train operator urging customers to check before they travel and only travel if essential.

Services will also be severely impacted on the days following each strike, with only a limited service running as well as services starting later and finishing earlier than usual.

Three days of industrial action begin today

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express said: “The further strike action planned from RMT will once again, cause severe disruption to our services, as well as those across the country.

“Anyone planning on travelling on these days should only do so if their journey is absolutely essential. If you do travel, the trains we are able to run are likely to be extremely busy and anyone planning on travelling should allow additional time and check carefully before they travel.”

Full details of TPE’s timetable for the RMT strikes (Thursday July 20, Saturday July 22 and Saturday July 29) can be found via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries.

Bikes will not be permitted onboard TPE on Thursday 20 July, Saturday 22 July and Saturday 29 July.

Northern Rail services are also affected by the strikes.

There will be very limited Northern services on Thursday 20, Saturday 22 and Saturday 29 July

Some journeys will be affected on days following strikes. Services may start up later than usual on Friday July 21, Sunday July 23 and Sunday July 30.

Additional disruption is expected between July 17-22 and July 31 - August 5, particularly Friday 21 July, due to industrial action called by ASLEF.

