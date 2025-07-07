Your ultimate travel guide to the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate – including diversions, parking and shuttle bus information
Visitors heading to the four-day spectacular can expect the best animals in the country competing, as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.
A number of road diversions will be in place and disruption is expected across the four days.
This is everything you need to know before travelling…
Resurfacing Work on A1(M)
Major overnight resurfacing work will take place on the A1(M) between junction 46 (Wetherby) and junction 48 (Boroughbridge) commencing on Wednesday, June 9 for approximately 8 weeks
Phase 1 will commence on the Northbound carriage way with a full closure between junctions 46 and 48 for approximately 4 weeks
On completion of Phase 1 work will then commence on Phase 2 on the Southbound carriageway with a full closure between junctions 48 and 46 for approximately 4 weeks
Work will commence on both phases at 8pm each evening and is scheduled to be completed by 6am each morning
The signed diversionary route for both phases is along the A168 (the old A1) which runs parallel to the existing motorway
This will impact on Junction 47 at Allerton Park (A59) as there will be no entry onto or exit off the A1(M) from the A59 during the respective phases between 8pm and 6am
A661 - One Way System
Wetherby Road (A661) will be one way from the Kestrel Roundabout to the junction with Rudding Lane towards the Showground from 6.30am
The one-way system has also been extended on the A658 towards Harrogate from the Thistle Hill junction (turn off to Knaresborough) to the Kestrel roundabout – this will be for mornings only from 6.30am
This will be reversed on Wetherby Road at 2.00pm between Sainsbury’s traffic lights and The Kestrel Roundabout to accommodate traffic leaving Harrogate
This will remain in force until 9pm and the restrictions may be removed earlier depending on the volume of traffic
Visitors travelling from Leeds, Bradford & Otley (Brown Zone)
Follow the A61 or A658 towards Harrogate
Follow the show direction signs on A658 towards York
Alternative routes (no show signs)
At the junction of the A61/A658 follow the A61 into Harrogate and turn right onto Hookstone Drive towards the Blue Zone
Visitors travelling from the West, Skipton and Ripon (Blue Zone)
From the A59 turn right at the junction with the B6161, two miles west of Harrogate
Follow the show direction signs on the B6161 and turn left towards Harrogate on the B6162 at Beckwithshaw
Visitors travelling from the South on the A1(M)
Visitors travelling to the Show from the south along the A1(M) northbound carriageway should exit at junction 46 (Wetherby) and follow the GYS direction signs
At the roundabout turn right onto the A168 and follow the show signs
After two miles, turn left towards Knaresborough
At the T-junction turn left onto the B6164 towards North Deighton (if the traffic flow is heavy at this point you may be directed right at this junction towards Little Ribston and Knaresborough - follow the signs)
In North Deighton, turn right towards Spofforth and Harrogate
At the junction of the A661 turn right towards Harrogate and follow the show signs
Alternative routes (no show signs)
Leave the A1(M) at Junction 45, Grange Moor, and follow A168 towards Harrogate on the Wetherby bypass and then follow the show signs
The A661 from Wetherby to Spofforth is not a designated show route and should be avoided
Visitors travelling from Northumberland, Durham and Teesside
Leave the A1(M) at Junction 47 onto the A59 (Allerton Park)
Follow the show direction signs towards Knaresborough and then the A658 towards Harrogate
Alternative routes (no show signs)
Leave the A1(M) at Junction 50 and follow the A61 towards Ripon and then Harrogate to the Blue Zone
Leave the A1 (M) Junction 48 and travel towards Knaresborough and Harrogate on the A6055
Visitors travelling from the East Coast, York & East Yorkshire
Follow the show direction signs on the A64
Join the A1(M) at Junction 44 and travel North
Follow the directions outlined above
Alternative routes (no show signs)
From the A64 follow the A1237 York Outer Ring Road and the A59 towards Harrogate
From A1237 take the B1224 towards Wetherby then follow the above directions
From the A59 at Green Hammerton turn right onto the B6265 towards Boroughbridge and the A6055 to Knaresborough
The A59 from York to Harrogate should be avoided as delays can be expected at Junction 47 A1(M)/A59 (Allerton Park) between 7.00am and 11am
Parking
Car parking is free of charge at the Great Yorkshire Showground
The car parks open at 6am each day
Shuttle Bus
Transdev, The Harrogate Bus Company, will operate a FREE return bus service from Harrogate Bus Station (next to the Railway Station) to the Showground commencing daily at 7.30am until 7.00pm
All vehicles will be low floor, double decks, with buggy spaces for families
Buses depart every 10 minutes from the town centre and the drop-off point for visitors is at White Gate
Bus
Transdev, The Harrogate Bus Company, will run the number 7 bus from Leeds and Wetherby every hour and goes right past to showground entrance
To find out more, including bus times head to harrogatebus.co.uk or download the free Transdev Go app
Train
Northern Rail trains run from Leeds, Knaresborough and York
Trains run every half hour between Leeds and Harrogate, as well as York and Harrogate
Then use the FREE shuttle bus to the Showground
Bikes
Secure bike parking is available at Blue Gate and White Gate
A traffic management steward will assist you in finding these entrances
For more information, visit https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/travel-guide/
