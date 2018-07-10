Travellers begin to arrive ahead of Seamer Horse Fair this weekend

Scarborough is making preparations for the annual visit of travellers for the Seamer Horse Fair.

The event, which dates back to the times of Richard II is set to take place in the village on Saturday.

People taking part in the event are expected to start arriving in the town in the coming days.

Once a thriving meet up in the travellers’ calendar the number of people attending the Seamer fair has dropped in recent years.

In 2017, a number of travellers left the area before the day of the fair, complaining that they had not been made to feel welcome.

Scarborough Council, North Yorkshire County Council and North Yorkshire Police have taken a number of measures in recent years to address concerns from residents living close to the location of the fair, including erecting a metal fence around the site and having police officers stationed there at all times.

A spokesman for Scarborough Council said the site would open on Thursday.

He added: “The site will open at 5am on Thursday 12 July, and will close on Sunday 15 July at 6pm prompt.

“[People wanting to stay on the site] will not be able to get on the field before this time and should not attempt to do so.

“We will not permit queuing on the B1261 on the 11 July because of problems previously caused.”

Facilities will be provided for the travellers including the provision of an onsite water supply via standpipes and a horse trough in the adjacent dell, as well as portable toilets and a refuse collection service.

Travellers will be charged a fee for staying on the site.

The origin of the fair dates back Royal Charter issued in November 1382 by Richard II.

It was not until the 1900s that the fair became associated with travellers.

Following a pitched battle in 1911 the travellers were forbidden to enter the village or camp on the green.

The charter for this year’s fair will be read in Seamer on Saturday morning.