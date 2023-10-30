Tribute released by family of man who died in a collision near Scaling Dam Resevoir on the North York Moors

The family of the man who died in a collision near Scaling Dam Reservoir on the North York Moors have issued a tribute to him.

Paul David Brand, 49, from Loftus died following the collision on 8 October 2023.

His family said: “Our Dad was the most caring, loveable person ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He would do anything for anyone and no problem was too big for him to solve!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He has been taken away from us in the worst possible way and nothing will ever fill this void.

“We love you dad forever.”

To recap, the collision happened at around 7pm when a grey Hyundai Kona SUV and a black Hyundai i40 collided.

Paramedics treated both drivers at the scene. Sadly, Paul, who was driving the Kona, was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man who was driving the i40 was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. They remain in a stable condition.

The road was closed for a number of hours to allow emergency services to attend the incident and investigate the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage of either, is urged to make contact with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so.