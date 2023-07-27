Tube-style map of pubs and bars in Scarborough expanded to cover Whitby and Filey

Steven Lovell, 48, from Leeds studied graphic design but never made it into a career. He’s been creating the “Orderaround” posters since 2008 which he fits in around his day job working in customer service.

In 2018, he created a map for just Scarborough and it has now just been expanded upon to cover the full former Scarborough district that existed until April 2023 including Whitby, and Filey.

The new Scarborough area map features 209 places.

Steven Lovell with the large Scarborough District map

Mr Lovell said: "I always liked the design of the London Underground map and I first saw a small hand drawn map of pubs and bars for Wakefield in this style back in 1995.

"It was over a decade later before I decided to make my own for Leeds which is now up to its sixth edition and has over 620 places on it.

“I digitally plot drinking establishments on a map using information from online pub and bar databases then I try to verify the details using resources like Google maps, Facebook pages, TripAdvisor and company websites to get a reasonable idea of what's current.

“I then spend more time on making all that information into a geometrical map in the iconic style of Harry Beck’s London Underground map.

The full Scarborough map features 209 places

“Areas have to be compressed or expanded depending on density of pubs and bars and it can be a very challenging puzzle at times.

“When I’ve almost finished a design, I join local Facebook groups to get local feedback and people are always eager to tell me about places to add, remove or change so I can make any amendments before I print any maps.”

Although the maps always attract interest online, it doesn’t always translate to people buying many.

Mr Lovell said: “Some maps Like Leeds or York have been very popular, but even places I’d expect the map to do well like Newcastle sometimes fail to get more than a handful of sales.

Close up of Scarborough town

"It can be disappointing after spending so much time working on them, but finishing one still feels very rewarding as an achievement.

“I love the North Yorkshire coast so I was especially pleased to complete this map.

"Apart from lots of other creative projects, I’ve now made nearly 50 pub maps of the north of England but I also branched out slightly and made a map in a rude shape featuring swearwords. That one was lots of fun to make.”

A3 sized maps of towns and city centres are £12.50 and larger maps of districts are £16.

