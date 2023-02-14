Turkey-Syria earthquake: Scarborough unites for fundraising efforts and donations

It comes following an earthquake that hit the two countries last week, killing thousands of people.

Bay House B&B, located on Esplanade Road, will be hosting a fundraising evening. This evening will include a raffle, and proceeds will be sent to the Disaster Emergency Committee.

The Bay B&B and Scarborough Lions have been fundraising for the Turkey-Syria Earthquake.

The fundraising event will take place on SundayFebruary 19 at the Bay House.

Linda and Julie, of the B&B, are asking for donations from as many local businesses as possible.

They will be sending out a letter either through email or personally delivered.

Donations, raffle prizes and money for the DEC can be taken to Bay House or they can arrange pick up.

Linda Milner said: “We have already had an amazing response.

“We wanted to do something as we’re just fed up of sitting around and saying isn’t this awful, aren’t we lucky.

“We know times are hard so any small thing is very much appreciated. This won’t scratch the surface but feels better to be doing something.”

If you or your company wish to donate, phone Linda 07875-470164 or Julie 07722-278361 and they will collect.

The total raised including from tea and coffee sales will be announced before the raffle is drawn at 2pm.

Suggested items for the tombola include cans of food for the hamper, chocolates, cakes or other baked products, biscuits, dried good, gift cards and alcohol.

Scarborough Lions have also been fundraising for the Lions Club International Foundation.

Over the weekend, they raised £1432.22, which will be delivered to Lions clubs in the affected areas and will be go towards food, shelter, water and medical care.

Scarborough Lions said: “Making a massive difference to shattered communities in the earthquake zone at this initial difficult time.”

North Yorkshire County Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, has issued the following statement following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the tens of thousands of people whose lives have been impacted by the earthquake and the tragic events which followed in Turkey and Syria.

“The loss of more than 21,000 people as a result is desperately sad and we share the sense of loss and sadness with people all over the world.

“While we know that search and rescue efforts continue there is also a real risk now for those who survived and need help with medical supplies, food, clothes and shelter.

“Sadly, even in the darkest of times there can be scams and while the majority of fundraising will be legitimate, some may not.

