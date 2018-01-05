TV property show will help house hunters move to the Yorkshire coast

A Channel 4 property show will focus on dream homes on the Yorkshire coast for its third series.

Coast v Country is looking for potential buyers who are hoping to escape to either the countryside of the seaside - but can't decide which.

Presenters show the house hunters three coastal properties and three which are located inland to help them find their dream home.

The third series of the daytime show will feature properties in Whitby, which is popular with families looking to relocate to the coast.

Whitby's property market boasts quirky gems such as this former foghorn station currently for sale.

If you're interested in taking part, apply online at www.coastvcountry.co.uk /apply/