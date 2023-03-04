News you can trust since 1882
Two arrested after reports of teenagers trying door handles in Scarborough in early hours of morning

Two teenagers were arrested after police were tipped off about two people were seen in gardens, trying door handles to properties in The Glade area of Scarborough.

By Duncan Atkins
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 8:26am

The incident was reported to police at 3am on March 2 and resulted in the arrest of boys aged 15 and 16.

Over the course of the day, officers spoke to several residents of the area to provide reassurance and to speak to witnesses.

The boys have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, including CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12230038306.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

