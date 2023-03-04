Two arrested after reports of teenagers trying door handles in Scarborough in early hours of morning

The incident was reported to police at 3am on March 2 and resulted in the arrest of boys aged 15 and 16.

Over the course of the day, officers spoke to several residents of the area to provide reassurance and to speak to witnesses.

The boys have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two teenagers were arrested after youngsters were seen trying door handles in The Glade area of Scarborough.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, including CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12230038306.