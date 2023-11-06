News you can trust since 1882
Two arrested and charged on suspicion of drink driving offences in Scarborough

Two people have been arrested and charged for drink driving offences in separate incidents in Scarborough over the weekend.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 09:46 GMT
A 40-year-old man from Stockport was arrested and charged on Saturday October 28 for being over the prescribed limit following a collision on St Mary’s Walk.

He also had his vehicle recovered due to not having a valid insurance policy in place.

On Sunday October 29, a 46-year-old Scarborough man was arrested and charged for being over the limit and criminal damage following a collision on Gladstone Road.

Two people have been arrested and charged for drink driving offences in separate incidents in Scarborough.
The courts will be requesting an appearance with both men in the near future.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “When officers stop a vehicle and request a sample from the driver – you will always hear that the limit is 35 – anything over this, will result in an arrest.

“Remember, 35 is a limit, not a target.

"Be a hero – blow zero.”

If you believe that a driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 999 and give as much information and the location.

If you know of a regular drink or drug driver, please give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

