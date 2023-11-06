Two arrested and charged on suspicion of drink driving offences in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 40-year-old man from Stockport was arrested and charged on Saturday October 28 for being over the prescribed limit following a collision on St Mary’s Walk.

He also had his vehicle recovered due to not having a valid insurance policy in place.

On Sunday October 29, a 46-year-old Scarborough man was arrested and charged for being over the limit and criminal damage following a collision on Gladstone Road.

The courts will be requesting an appearance with both men in the near future.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “When officers stop a vehicle and request a sample from the driver – you will always hear that the limit is 35 – anything over this, will result in an arrest.

“Remember, 35 is a limit, not a target.

"Be a hero – blow zero.”

If you believe that a driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 999 and give as much information and the location.