Two arrested and charged on suspicion of drink driving offences in Scarborough
A 40-year-old man from Stockport was arrested and charged on Saturday October 28 for being over the prescribed limit following a collision on St Mary’s Walk.
He also had his vehicle recovered due to not having a valid insurance policy in place.
On Sunday October 29, a 46-year-old Scarborough man was arrested and charged for being over the limit and criminal damage following a collision on Gladstone Road.
The courts will be requesting an appearance with both men in the near future.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “When officers stop a vehicle and request a sample from the driver – you will always hear that the limit is 35 – anything over this, will result in an arrest.
“Remember, 35 is a limit, not a target.
"Be a hero – blow zero.”
If you believe that a driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 999 and give as much information and the location.
If you know of a regular drink or drug driver, please give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.