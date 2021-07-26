Two calls for help at Yorkshire Coast beauty spot

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team helped two women at Falling Foss Waterfall near Whitby. Photos by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team.

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were first deployed to Falling Foss Waterfall, near Whitby, by North Yorkshire Police at 12.42pm on Friday.

They were needed to help a woman with a leg injury on the steep path running to the bottom of the waterfall.

After treating her at the scene, they loaded her onto a stretcher and, using a rope system, hauled her 40 metres up before carrying her to the car park where she could be taken for further medical care.

As they were leaving, the rescuers were alerted by a member of the public to another woman who had fallen and hurt her lip and knee.