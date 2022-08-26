Two crews attend suspected house fire in Scarborough and motorbike destroyed by fire near Whitby

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews responded to a motorbike on fire in Lealholm.

The first call came in the Esk valley village of Lealholm, near Whitby when a crew from Whitby responded to a report of a motorbike on fire at 6.25pm.

Crews located the fire which caused 100% fire damage to the motorbike.

Crews extinguished the fire and cleared the roadway from debris.

A little later in the evening, at 8.47pm in Staxton, crews from Sherburn and Scarborough responded to a report of a smell of smoke in a property following a spark from a plug socket.

Crews carried out a thorough investigation and found no signs of fire or heat damage but found all of the downstairs sockets in the property had tripped on the fuse board.