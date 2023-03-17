Two fire crews called after static caravan fire in Cayton near Scarborough
Crews from Scarborough and Filey have been called to a fire in the oven in a static caravan.
By Louise Perrin
Published 17th Mar 2023, 07:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 07:20 GMT
The call was received on Thursday evening at 11.50pm.
The fire was out on arrival and the crews found fire damage only to a plastic tray and food items.
A thermal imaging camera used for inspection only.
The cause is believed to be careless use of cooking items.
Smoke detectors fitted, activated and raised the alarm.