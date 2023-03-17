News you can trust since 1882
Two fire crews called after static caravan fire in Cayton near Scarborough

Crews from Scarborough and Filey have been called to a fire in the oven in a static caravan.

By Louise Perrin
Published 17th Mar 2023, 07:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 07:20 GMT

The call was received on Thursday evening at 11.50pm.

The fire was out on arrival and the crews found fire damage only to a plastic tray and food items.

A thermal imaging camera used for inspection only.

Fire crews were called to the incident at Cayton Bay late last night
The cause is believed to be careless use of cooking items.

Smoke detectors fitted, activated and raised the alarm.

