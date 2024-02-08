Two fire crews called out to blaze at Scarborough property
Fire crews from Scarborough and Filey responded to a report of a blaze in a residential property at Scarborough’s Westbourne Grove last night (Feb 7).
Called out at 10.02pm, the crews extinguished the fire and dampened down before ventilating the property.
Advice was given to the occupants of the property.
The cause of the fire is to be determined by fire investigation officers.