Two hurt in Scarborough crash that saw firefighters cut man free from van on Stepney Hill

It was a busy weekend for fire crews in Scarborough.

Malton and Filey fire crews were called to Stepney Hill after a two-vehicle crash between a car and a van on Sunday February 20 at about 5.15pm.

One man had become trapped in the van, which had three passengers, after the crash and was cut free by firefighters before being handed over to paramedics. The fire service said the driver of the car only suffered minor injuries.

Earlier that afternoon, firefighters were called to a street off Seamer Road at around 4.25pm after reports of flooding in a street due to a beck bursting its banks.

Crews used blocks and timber to reinforce the beck and cleared nearby drains to help excess water flow away.