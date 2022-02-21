Two hurt in Scarborough crash that saw firefighters cut man free from van on Stepney Hill
A man has been cut free from a van after a crash in Scarborough during a busy weekend for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Malton and Filey fire crews were called to Stepney Hill after a two-vehicle crash between a car and a van on Sunday February 20 at about 5.15pm.
One man had become trapped in the van, which had three passengers, after the crash and was cut free by firefighters before being handed over to paramedics. The fire service said the driver of the car only suffered minor injuries.
Earlier that afternoon, firefighters were called to a street off Seamer Road at around 4.25pm after reports of flooding in a street due to a beck bursting its banks.
Crews used blocks and timber to reinforce the beck and cleared nearby drains to help excess water flow away.
Firefighters came across a woman who had fallen on Saturday February 19 at about 2.15pm. Crews believed she had dislocated her shoulder on Marine Drive and provided care to the woman until the arrival of paramedics and an ambulance.