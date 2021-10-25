Two men rescued by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue after suffering leg injuries

Rescuers were called to May Beck and used a farmer's all-terrain vehicle to help move an injured man. Photo: (Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)

Rescuers were called to help move a 69-year-old man who had slipped and fell down a steep hill in the woods at Hovingham by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service on Friday October 22 at 1.30pm.

Paramedics provided the man, who had injured his leg, with medical care and pain relief, but were unable to move him. The rescue team lifted the man onto a stretcher and carried him to an ambulance which was waiting to take the man to hospital.

On Saturday, rescue crews were called to May Beck by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Police after a man had suffered a lower leg injury at about 3.30pm.

Rescuers were called to help an elderly man who had slipped and fell at Hovingham. (Photo: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)

The man was given pain relief before being carried by rescuers through the woods and into open fields.