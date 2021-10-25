Two men rescued by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue after suffering leg injuries
Two men were rescued by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain rescue team after suffering leg injuries whilst out walking at the weekend.
Rescuers were called to help move a 69-year-old man who had slipped and fell down a steep hill in the woods at Hovingham by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service on Friday October 22 at 1.30pm.
Paramedics provided the man, who had injured his leg, with medical care and pain relief, but were unable to move him. The rescue team lifted the man onto a stretcher and carried him to an ambulance which was waiting to take the man to hospital.
On Saturday, rescue crews were called to May Beck by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Police after a man had suffered a lower leg injury at about 3.30pm.
The man was given pain relief before being carried by rescuers through the woods and into open fields.
As crews prepared to attach a wheel to the stretcher – ahead of a "significant" carry across a number of fields – a local farmer arrived with an all-terrain vehicle which was used by rescuers to help move the man to a waiting ambulance, which took him to hospital.