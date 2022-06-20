Crews were called to Dean Hall Brow - between Littlebeck and the B1416 - near Whitby after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorbike at around 12.45pm on Saturday June 18.

The man who was driving the motorbike was being looked after by North Yorkshire Police by the time fire crews arrived, who made the scene safe by cleaning up an oil spill using a hose reel jet.

Later that day, firefighters were called to Hunt House Road near Goathland after an area of foliage caught fire at 2.06pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters on the coast were called to several incidents over the weekend.

Crews extinguished the 30 by 10-metre woodland brash fire using an alcon pump and beaters.

Firefighters were called to the second crash of the weekend when they attended a collision between a motorbike and a car in the village of Slingsby, near Malton, at 1.16pm on Sunday June 19.