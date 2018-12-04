Two players doubtful for Scarborough Athletic ahead of Farsley trip

Scarborough Athletic will be waiting on Jamie Forrester and Dave Merris ahead of Tuesday night's Integro League Cup trip to Farsley Celtic,7.45pm.

Forrester limped out of Saturday's defeat at Basford United, while full-back Merris missed the game through illness.

Boss Steve Kittrick is keen for his side to bounce back in the cup clash after a recent downturn in form.

He said: "Jamie is struggling with a hamstring problem, so he might not be available, and we are waiting on Mez, who was ill on Saturday.

"We go into the game knowing that we have to bounce back, but it is against a good side.

"They could be wanting to give some of their players on the periphery a chance and we could do the same, both teams have strong squads.

"Saturday was another frustrating one and it is vital that we get back to winning ways and where we want to be."