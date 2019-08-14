Two swimmers taken to hospital after being assisted by lifeboat crews near Filey

Two swimmers were taken to hospital yesterday after being assisted by Filey's volunteer RNLI Lifeboat crew from an are in which they have already assisted nine others this month so far.

Shortly after 2.20pm on Tuesday August 13, the Humber Coastguard requested the launch of Filey’s inshore lifeboat Braund following reports of a two people in difficulty in the water at Reighton Gap, south of Filey.

Within a couple of minutes, the lifeboat launched with Neil Cammish, Sam Cross and Sarah Scrivener as crew.

Upon arrival at the scene the crew discovered that both the casualties - a teenage girl and her 40-year-old father - had made it to shore.

Whilst the girl was in reasonably good health, her father had ingested a considerable amount of water and required medical attention.

Oxygen and first aid were administered by the lifeboat crew along with Coastguard Rescue Units from Filey and Bridlington until the arrival of an ambulance when both casualties were transferred to Scarborough Hospital.

John Ward, Lifeboat press officer said: “The lifeboat crew, along with RNLI Lifeguards and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Filey and Bridlington, have been exceptionally busy during the last couple of weeks, especially to incidents such as this.

"We urge anyone who visits the seaside to take great care near the sea. Do not go out of your depth and be careful: sometimes sandbanks make you think all is okay. If you see a problem at sea always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard”