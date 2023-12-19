Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision between the Coastliner bus and a white van this morning, between Malton and York.

The van driver and a passenger from the bus were taken to hospital with minor injuries resulting from the collision on the A64 at 6.45am.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing to all of the passengers who were on the bus but have not yet spoken to police, to come forward as some had left the scene before officers arrived.

In addition to the passengers, police are also appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.