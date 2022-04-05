Two teenagers arrested and taken to hospital after incident on roof of Scarborough's Brunswick Shopping Centre
Two teenagers have been taken to hospital after an incident throughout the afternoon in Scarborough town centre.
North Yorkshire Police said the two teenagers have been arrested after they were pictured on the wrong side of a barrier at the Brunswick Shopping Centre car park.
Emergency services, including a police negotiator and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, were called to the scene shortly before 11am this morning.
Cordons were put in place on Somerset Terrace, Vernon Road and the surrounding area including the roundabout next to the Palm Court Hotel.
In a statement, North Yorkshrie Police said: “We’re pleased to say the incident has now been brought to a safe conclusion.”
Officers added that the two teenagers have been taken to hospital for treatment.
Earlier this afternoon, North Yorkshire Police said two people were on the roof and that members of the public should avoid the area.
A picture shared online showed that cars were unable to leave the Brunswick Shopping Centre car park while they dealt with the incident.
Access to Scarborough Library was closed whilst police attended the scene, but has since reopened.
Police said all cordons have now been lifted and roads will be reopening soon.