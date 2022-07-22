Two vehicles leaking petrol after crash in Scarborough made safe by firefighters during busy shift

Fire engines from Scarborough were called to reports of two vehicles leaking petrol after a crash on Cross Lane in Scarborough at 12.51pm on Thursday July 21.

On arrival, crews assisted with scene safety.

Earlier, fire crews were called to Stoney Lane at 7.44am to a report of a wooden planter on fire.

Firefighters were called to multiple incidents yesterday.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

At 12.31pm fire crews were called to The Crescent to a disposable BBQ fire in a bin. Officers used a bucket of water to put out the fire.

Later the same afternoon, firefighters were called to a report of a fire in the open on Filey Road at 3.34pm.