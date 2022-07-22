Two vehicles leaking petrol after crash in Scarborough made safe by firefighters during busy shift

Fire engines from Scarborough were called to reports of two vehicles leaking petrol after a crash on Cross Lane in Scarborough at 12.51pm on Thursday July 21.
On arrival, crews assisted with scene safety.
Earlier, fire crews were called to Stoney Lane at 7.44am to a report of a wooden planter on fire.
Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.
At 12.31pm fire crews were called to The Crescent to a disposable BBQ fire in a bin. Officers used a bucket of water to put out the fire.
Later the same afternoon, firefighters were called to a report of a fire in the open on Filey Road at 3.34pm.
Fire crews used one hose reel jet to put out the flames.