Tyres set alight and put on top of parking meter in car park at Staintondale, near Scarborough
Scarborough fire and rescue crews were called out after tyres were set alight in a car park in Staintondale, near Scarborough, and then placed on top of a parking meter.
They say the tyres had been set alight deliberately, causing some damage to the meter.
The incident was reported to the fire and rescue service at 7.40pm on March 25.
Crews managed to put out the blaze, using water from a hose reel jet.
Police are now investigating the incident.