The popular ‘Ultimate 70s Show’ is heading to Bridlington Spa. Image submitted

Get ready for some foot-stomping rock and pop classics at Bridlington Spa when the popular ‘Ultimate 70s Show’ comes to town.

The extravaganza will deliver a night of Glam Rock on Saturday, November 8.

Martin Metcalf, a former guitarist with legendary group Geordie, is one of the seven 70s rockers and session musicians who make up Ultimate 70s, whose brand of entertainment has been a huge hit with festival goers in Britain and Europe.

The Ultimate 70s Show is a totally live tribute to the rock and pop idols of the 1970s, featuring the music of Slade, T Rex, The Sweet, David Bowie, Suzi Quatro, Alice Cooper, Mott the Hoople and Queen to name but a few. Intent on recreating the era they love, they are promising fans ‘an authentic evening of seventies classic hits delivered just as you would have heard them back in their hey day 100% live’.

A spokesperson said: “It was the decade that fashion forgot – but dig out your tank tops and polish your platforms, the seventies are back in town. “Some of the most iconic hits have come from the 70s and everyone loves to sing along to them. This show is a great opportunity to dress up and let your hair down.”

Go to www.bridspa.com or call the box office on 01262 678258 to buy tickets for the show.