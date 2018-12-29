Unsung heroes from Scarborough and Filey recognised in New Year's Honours list

A Scarborough resident who distinguished herself for her efforts to allow disabled people to enjoy the benefits of swimming has been recognised by the Queen in the New Year’s Honours List.

81-year-old Pamela Morgan, from Osgodby, is due to receive a BEM – British Empire Medal – for services to Open Water and Disabled Swimming.

Pamela ran the Scarborough Disabled Swimming Club for more than 36 years while also supporting other charities such as the NSPCC, Mencap, Scarborough Hospital League of Friends and Epilepsy Action.

“It’s been my life... I could swim when I was a few months old and my parents were charity workers so I guess it’s in the family”, she said. “We used to go up to Whitby for galas and races and to see somebody who can’t walk, who’s blind or mentally handicapped enjoy being in the water and having a good time is very, very rewarding.

“Everybody loved coming along and we tried to make it the same as what other people would be doing.”

In 1977 Pamela’s son swam across the English Channel aged only 13. On the back of that, the Scarborough Long Distance Swimming Club was founded – Pamela ran it for 30 years – and in 1987 a junior team completed a record two-way crossing.

Speaking about the BEM, Pamela added: “It was quite a shock after all these years, they say good things come to those who wait but I never expected it.

“Everything I did was because I enjoyed it and I still keep in touch with charities and carry on giving and donating if I can.”

Also recognised for the positive impact they had on their local communities are 34-year-old James Cliffe, from Filey, 70-year-old Joy Hudson, from Malton, and 76-year-old Robert Andrews.

James Cliffe is receiving an MBE for services to Children and Young People. James is the manager of No Wrong Door, an acclaimed service provided by North Yorkshire County Council that supports vulnerable people aged 12 to 25.

He said: “I see so many extreme cases. Young people involved in criminality, people with a history of alcohol or drug dependency or at risk of sexual exploitation. It’s not a quick fix but our job is to build a relationship with them and give them the same chances as everybody else.

“When I found out about the MBE I was shocked. It’s a nice gesture and a real honour.”

Equally surprised to hear about her BEM was Joy Hudson who played a key part in rescuing the Malton and Old Malton Cricket Club from insolvency as well as securing £300,000 worth of funding for a new clubhouse.

In the last two years Joy has also been raising money to rebuild the cricket pavilion after it was destroyed by arsonists.

She has been recognised for services to Sport and the Community.

Joy said: “It’s a nice thing but I think there’s people who deserve it more than me. You don’t do it for publicity, I did it for my family and for traditions.”

Robert Andrews is being awarded an MBE for services to the Ryedale Festival.