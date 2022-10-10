Officers set up a cordon on Seamer Road, close to the junction with Falsgrave Road, outside the Shell petrol station.

The area was inaccessible to traffic for several hours and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

The crash is believed to have involved a number of vehicles at the exit of the Shell petrol station forecourt.

A multi-agency response is pictured at the scene of the crash.

Two ambulances, two fire engines, one ambulance car and several police vehicles were pictured at the scene.

There is no information on casualties at this point.