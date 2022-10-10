UPDATE: Seamer road in Scarborough has reopened after a 'large crash' outside the Shell petrol station
A busy main road in Scarborough has re-opened after being shut by North Yorkshire Police following a large car crash.
By George Buksmann
Monday, 10th October 2022, 5:23 pm
Officers set up a cordon on Seamer Road, close to the junction with Falsgrave Road, outside the Shell petrol station.
The area was inaccessible to traffic for several hours and drivers were urged to avoid the area.
The crash is believed to have involved a number of vehicles at the exit of the Shell petrol station forecourt.
Two ambulances, two fire engines, one ambulance car and several police vehicles were pictured at the scene.
There is no information on casualties at this point.
North Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.