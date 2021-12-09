Urgent appeal to find missing man Scott Thompson who may be in Scarborough

MISSING: Have you seen Scott Thompson who may be in Scarborough? (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Scott Thompson went missing in the Lincoln area and was last seen in September.

Officers have so far been unable to locate or speak with Scott, despite extensive searches and enquiries to find him by Lincolnshire Police.

New information suggests he may now be in the North Yorkshire area, potentially in Scarborough or York.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Thompson is described as about 5'9" in height, with short grey hair and a thin frame. He has a tattoo of a St George’s flag on his right arm and sometimes wears glasses.

Officers said they are increasingly concerned for Mr Thompson's welfare.

Anyone with information or recent sighting should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak with the Force Control Room.