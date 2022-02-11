Urgent appeal to find missing vulnerable teenager Kaci who could be in Scarborough

MISSING: Have you seen Kaci who may be in Scarborough? (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Kaci, a 15-year-old vulnerable child, was last seen on Tuesday February 8.

Officers have so far been unable to locate or speak with her and said they are "extremely worried" about Kaci, as extensive searches continue.

New information suggests she may be in the Scarborough area, however she may have travelled further afield as she also has links to Hull.

Kaci is described as about 5'8" tall with long dark hair.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are urging anyone who has seen or heard from her since to contact us with information."

Anyone with information or recent sighting should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak with the Force Control Room.

Any immediate sighting should be reported via 999, quoting police reference number NYP-10022022-0188 when providing information.